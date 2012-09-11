Sept 11 MGIC Investment Corp said it will delay paying interest due this year on debentures until 2022, sending the mortgage insurer's shares down 8 percent in extended trading.

The company is deferring the interest payment on $389.5 million principal amount of debentures due in 2063.

MGIC Investment earlier deferred interest on these debentures from 2009 to 2010, which it later paid from the proceeds of a stock offering in April 2010.

Mortgage financier Freddie Mac asked the company last month to add $200 million to its main unit MGIC in return for allowing its new unit MIC to temporarily write mortgage insurance in seven states.

MGIC Investment has been writing insurance after receiving waivers on its capital requirements from mortgage titans Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac and a number of state regulators over the last two years.

The company's shares, which closed at $1.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, fell to $1.60 in extended trading.