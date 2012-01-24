* Q4 loss/shr $0.67 vs loss/shr $0.93 a year ago

* Net paid claims rise 12 percent

* Cures fall to lowest level in a year

* Shares down 3 percent in premarket trade

Jan 24 MGIC Investment Corp posted its sixth straight quarterly loss as Americans continue to struggle with their mortgage payments, and the company expects its capital levels to fall further in 2012.

Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make downpayments below 20 percent. During the housing boom, MGIC Investment, Radian Inc, and life insurer Genworth's mortgage unit, insured millions of mortgages at low premiums.

But when the loans went bust, they were left taking large losses, lowering their capital and raising their risk ratios.

Mortgage insurers have been forced to ask for capital waivers from state regulators and the largest counterparties Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

The company said the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance of the state of Wisconsin issued a new order waiving its capital requirements till Dec. 31, 2013. The previous waiver ended Dec. 31, 2011.

MGIC Investment's main mortgage insurance unit, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation (MGIC), will add $200 million to its subsidiary MGIC Indemnity Corporation as part of the waiver.

Weakened U.S. mortgage insurers have been creating new units to find a way around soaring risk ratios and write more business.

The company, which is the largest player in the market, said its statutory capital would continue to decline in 2012.

The company said it expects its risk-to-capital ratio -- the most common measure of maximum permitted risk -- to exceed 25 to 1 in the second half of the year.

PAID CLAIMS RISE, CURES FALL

MGIC said net paid claims, paid in case of a default or foreclosure, jumped 12 percent to $704 million, as it continues to make payments on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.

Cures were at 33,837, the lowest level in more than a year, as high unemployment and stagnating incomes let fewer Americans catch up with their interest payments.

For the fourth quarter, MGIC posted a narrower fourth-quarter loss of $135.3 million, or 67 cents a share, as it earned more from its premiums in force.

The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.

The Milwaukee-based company's shares, which traded at $65 levels before the housing crisis began, were down 3 percent in premarket trade on Tuesday. They closed at $4.06 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.