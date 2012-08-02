BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
Aug 2 MGIC Investment Corp posted its eighth straight quarterly loss as it continues to lose money on mortgages insured at the height of the housing boom.
MGIC's second-quarter loss widened to $273.9 million, or $1.36 per share, from a loss of $151.7 million, or 75 cents p er share, a year earlier.
Losses incurred rose 20 percent to $551.4 million, the company said in a statement.
The company has posted just one quarter of profit in the last 4 years.
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022