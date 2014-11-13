(Corrects headline to say Q3 revenue was up, not down. Corrects first bullet point to say FY 2015 instead of FY)

Nov 13 MGI Coutier SA :

* Sees FY 2015 revenue more than 800 million euros with recurring operating margin between 7 and 8 pct

* Q3 revenue 164.7 million euros versus 155.4 million euros in Q3 last year