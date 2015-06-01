BRIEF-Five Point Holdings LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
* Five Point Holdings, LLC announces pricing of initial public offering
June 1 M&G Investments, a unit of Prudential Plc , said Johan Du Preez would be rejoining the company in July as two Japan equities funds return to M&G from Eastspring Investments.
Du Preez, who was transferred in 2004 to Prudential's Asia asset management business that later became Eastspring Investments, will manage M&G Japan and the M&G Japan smaller companies, which return to M&G on Sept. 1.
Du Preez began his investment career in 1998 as an analyst with Prudential Portfolio Managers, South Africa, which later became a subsidiary of M&G.
M&G also said Garfield Kiff will manage the M&G smaller companies fund in the UK. Kiff replaces Louise Nash, who is leaving M&G at the end of July to move to Austria for family reasons.
Mike Oliveros was named co-manager of the M&G European smaller companies fund. Starting July 1, he will work alongside incumbent manager Charles Anniss, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)
SAO PAULO, May 9 Profit at Grupo BTG Pactual SA rose in the first quarter as sales and trading income more than doubled, helping Latin America's largest investment banking firm offset the impact of rising bonus expenses and lower interest income.