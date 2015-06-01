June 1 M&G Investments, a unit of Prudential Plc , said Johan Du Preez would be rejoining the company in July as two Japan equities funds return to M&G from Eastspring Investments.

Du Preez, who was transferred in 2004 to Prudential's Asia asset management business that later became Eastspring Investments, will manage M&G Japan and the M&G Japan smaller companies, which return to M&G on Sept. 1.

Du Preez began his investment career in 1998 as an analyst with Prudential Portfolio Managers, South Africa, which later became a subsidiary of M&G.

M&G also said Garfield Kiff will manage the M&G smaller companies fund in the UK. Kiff replaces Louise Nash, who is leaving M&G at the end of July to move to Austria for family reasons.

Mike Oliveros was named co-manager of the M&G European smaller companies fund. Starting July 1, he will work alongside incumbent manager Charles Anniss, the company said. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)