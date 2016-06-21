Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida, on the outskirts of New Delhi October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/File Photo

MUMBAI India's Mahanagar Gas Ltd's up to $154 million initial public offering was fully subscribed on Tuesday, signaling strong investor appetite in an overall optimistic stock market.

Rising optimism about earnings and the domestic economy have pushed shares nearly 18 percent higher since hitting a near two-year low on Feb. 29. [.BO]

Retail and institutional investors placed bids for 17.81 million shares on the first day, or 1.03 times the 17.35 million shares on sale by the nation's third-biggest distributor of piped natural gas to vehicles and homes, according to stock exchange data.

The sale of the shares being offered in a price range of 380 rupees to 421 rupees apiece is scheduled to close on Thursday.

Royal Dutch Shell's BG Asia unit and Indian state-run Gail - which owned about 45 percent each of Mahanagar Gas before the IPO - are selling 12.5 percent of their holdings each and will receive all the proceeds from the IPO.

On Monday, Mahanagar Gas sold 7.35 million shares at the upper limit of the price band at 421 rupees each to 25 cornerstone investors as part of its IPO, raising 3.09 billion rupees ($45.7 million).

Mahanagar Gas, which supplies gas in financial capital Mumbai and the Thane suburb, plans to expand to the nearby Raigad district over the next five years.

($1 = 67.5200 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)