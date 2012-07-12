HONG KONG, July 12 (Reuters Basis Point) - Gaming giant MGM
Grand Macau is sounding for a HK$12bn (US$1.55bn) five-year
syndicated loan for refinancing, sources said.
According to sources, the company will be meeting with banks
next week when its US personnel arrive.
Thomson Reuters LPC data shows an existing US$950m five-year
loan for MGM from August 2010 which paid a top-level all-in of
around 499bp via a margin of 450bp over Libor.
Sixteen banks joined the 2010 financing as coordinating
arrangers: Bank of China Macau, Industrial & Commercial Bank of
China Macau, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Credit Agricole CIB, Banco
Comercial Portugues, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank
, RBS, Tai Fung Bank, JP Morgan, Morgan
Stanley, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Banco
Comercial de Macau, Bank of Nova Scotia and Deutsche
Bank.