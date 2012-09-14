Sept 14 MGM Resorts International on Friday sold $1 billion of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $700 million. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, RBS, and SMBC Nikko were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AMT $1 BLN COUPON 6.75 PCT MATURITY 10/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/01/2013 MOODY'S B3 YIELD 6.75 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/19/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 533 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS