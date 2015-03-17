March 17 MGM Resorts International
shareholder Land and Buildings urged the casino operator to
convert its real estate assets into a real estate investment
trust (REIT) and spin off its hotels.
The investment manager also said on Tuesday it expects the
stock's net asset value to rise to $55 per share from $33,
following the conversion.
Shares of MGM, which operates destination resorts like the
Bellagio, MGM Grand and the Mirage, rose as much as 9.9 percent
in morning trading.
MGM would join a pool of companies looking to spin off their
real estate assets into REITs to save taxes. Rivals such as Penn
National Gaming Inc and Pinnacle Entertainment Inc
have already made such moves.
Land and Buildings, which declined to disclose its stake in
MGM, said it intends to nominate four candidates to the
company's board, including founder Jonathan Litt.
MGM Chief Executive James Murren had said in a conference
call a month ago he would explore REIT opportunities.
The company's shares were up 9 percent at $21.42 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock had fallen about 8
percent through Monday since Murren's comments on Feb. 17.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan and Rohit T.K. in
Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)