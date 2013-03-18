CBS move to own shows like 'MacGyver' pays off in overseas sales
NEW YORK Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
LOS ANGELES MGM, the storied movie studio that exited bankruptcy protection in 2010, posted a more than a three-fold increase in 2012 net income, the company said on Monday.
Blockbuster hits like "Skyfall" and "The Hobbit" had bolstered its profit last year to $129.2 million, from $35.2 million in 2011, it said in a statement.
Sources have told Reuters the studio behind the James Bond franchise is considering an initial public offering. (Reporting by Ron Grover)
NEW YORK Just over a decade ago, CBS Corp accelerated its push to own more of the shows it broadcasts, rather than licensing them from studios.
OXON HILL, Md. Forty finalists in the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Thursday will brandish vowels, consonants and the hope of putting them in the proper order to score a $40,000 cash prize.