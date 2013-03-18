Cast member Daniel Craig arrives for the German premiere for the film 'Skyfall' in Berlin October 30, 2012. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz/Files

LOS ANGELES MGM, the storied movie studio that exited bankruptcy protection in 2010, posted a more than a three-fold increase in 2012 net income, the company said on Monday.

Blockbuster hits like "Skyfall" and "The Hobbit" had bolstered its profit last year to $129.2 million, from $35.2 million in 2011, it said in a statement.

Sources have told Reuters the studio behind the James Bond franchise is considering an initial public offering. (Reporting by Ron Grover)