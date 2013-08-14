Aug 14 The MGM movie studio said adjusted profit
rose in the second quarter on higher revenue from home
entertainment sales of the James Bond movie "Skyfall" and "The
Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey."
Net income for the quarter that ended in June totalled $35.9
million, a $30 million increase when excluding a one-time gain
from the year-ago sale of Latin American pay TV channels.
Without the asset sale, second-quarter profit fell 16 percent
from $42.6 million.
Revenue rose 164 percent to $339 million, lifted by home
entertainment sales of its movies and licensing of TV shows
including "Vikings."
MGM, the 88-year-old movie studio synonymous with the golden
age of Hollywood, exited bankruptcy protection in 2010. In July
2012, MGM said it had filed confidentially for an initial public
offering.