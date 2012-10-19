Egypt orders Qatari ambassador to leave in 2 days -foreign ministry
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
HONG KONG Oct 19 Shares in MGM China, the Chinese arm of U.S. gambling giant MGM Resorts jumped over 5 percent on Friday after the company said it formally accepted a land concession contract from the Macau government for land to build a new casino.
MGM China has been waiting to build a new property in the world's largest gambling enclave. The company will pay the Macau government 450 million patacas ($56.4 million) as an initial payment for the lease. Macau is the only place in China where Chinese nationals are legally allowed to gamble.
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt has given the Qatari ambassador in Cairo 48 hours to leave the country and has recalled its senior representative in Doha, the foreign ministry said on Monday.
COLOMBO, June 5 The Maldives said on Monday it was severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, following a coordinated move by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.