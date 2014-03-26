March 26 MGM Holdings Inc, the parent of
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc, said revenue fell by half in
the fourth quarter from a year earlier when the company
benefited from the release of "Skyfall," the 23rd James Bond
movie.
MGM's net income fell to $12.2 million in the quarter ended
Dec. 31 from $40.2 million a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to $463.7 million from $902.6 million.
MGM, however, reported an 11 percent jump in full-year
revenue and said upcoming releases include "Hercules" in July
and "The Hobbit: There and Back Again" in December.
MGM Holdings said revenue for the full year was helped by
the success of its new series "Vikings" and continued success of
"Teen Wolf," which is renewed for a fourth season that is
expected to be broadcast in the second half of 2014.
