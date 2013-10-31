By Sue Zeidler
LOS ANGELES Oct 31 MGM Resorts International
posted a narrower third-quarter loss on Thursday and was
optimistic about a planned new casino in Massachusetts, although
lower-than-expected margins at its Chinese and Las Vegas
operations disappointed some analysts.
MGM's net loss slimmed to $31.9 million, or 7 cents a share,
from $181.2 million, or 37 cents, a year earlier. Excluding
items, analysts, on average, looked for a loss of 3 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenues rose 9.2 percent to $2.46 billion.
UBS Analyst Robin Farley said the results fell shy of her
expectations, citing Las Vegas margins of 22 percent versus Wall
Street's estimate of 23 percent, and down from 24.8 percent in
the second quarter.
At its operations in Macau, the Chinese gambling enclave,
Farley said margins were also slightly below her estimate.
Shares dropped 4.4 percent to $19.39.
MGM CEO Jim Murren said he was confident his company would
pass regulatory suitability checks for a planned new development
in Massachusetts despite recent "drama" involving Caesars
Entertainment Corp's withdrawal from a $1 billion casino
venture in the state.
Caesars pulled out of its project, which involved a casino
venture with the operator of Boston's Suffolk Downs racetrack,
after investigators from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission
raised concerns about its suitability for a state gaming
license.
MGM and other operators like Wynn Resorts are
currently bidding for Massachusetts licenses and Wynn CEO Steve
Wynn said last week the licensing process had been "cumbersome".
But MGM's Murren, who has been planning an $800 million
casino on 14.5 acres in Springfield, a city in Western
Massachusetts, said it has been smooth so far.
"I cannot speak for the other operators. There's been an
awful lot of activity and drama there. But we like the process.
It has been very transparent to us and we believe there is no
reason why we would not be found suitable. And as I said
earlier, the state has indicated that it would like to make a
determination by April I think of next year," he said.
"We believe that we have great plan for Springfield and we
have obviously been chosen by the city of Springfield to deliver
on this vision. We have had an extraordinarily very close
relationship with this process from the beginning.
"We feel like we have delivered on everything that we need
to deliver on. And that we see no reason whatsoever that we
would not be found suitable there," he said.
A company spokesman said the development and proposal
process for MGM Springfield started in 2012. It is proposed as a
mixed-use project with a 225-room hotel, apartments, restaurants
and shops in a section of downtown Springfield.
"We expect to learn of our regulatory suitability next month
(November), and a potential final regulatory decision in the
first half of 2014. With approvals, we would expect to begin
operations in 2016," said company spokesman Clark Dumont.