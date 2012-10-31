Oct 31 Oct 31 MGM Resorts International posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by one-time charges.

For the third quarter, MGM posted a net loss of $181.2 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $123.8 million, or 25 cents per share.

Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.3 billion, driven by a 7 percent increase in MGM China's net revenue, the company said.