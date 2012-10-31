BRIEF-Arkan Al Kuwait Real Estate purchases investment property in Salmiya
* Purchases investment property worth 1.2 million dinars in Salmiya Source:(http://bit.ly/2qMY0xh) Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Oct 31 MGM Resorts International posted a wider quarterly loss, hurt by one-time charges.
For the third quarter, MGM posted a net loss of $181.2 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with a year-ago loss of $123.8 million, or 25 cents per share.
Revenue rose 1 percent to $2.3 billion, driven by a 7 percent increase in MGM China's net revenue, the company said.
VALLETTA, June 4 Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat won a second term in office after calling a snap parliamentary election last month to counter allegations of corruption against his wife and some of his political allies.