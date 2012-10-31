* Third-quarter loss $0.23 per share vs estimated loss $0.17
* Revenue up 1 pct, China MGM revenue up 7 pct
* Shares down 4.1 percent
By Sue Zeidler
Oct 31 Casino operator MGM Resorts International
posted a larger loss, missing analysts' expectations,
due to a steep drop in tax benefits, soft demand in Las Vegas
and disappointing margins in Macau.
Shares of the operator of the Mirage and Bellagio casino
resorts MGM Resorts fell 4.1 percent to $10.16 on the New York
Stock Exchange.
MGM Resorts reported tax benefits of $2.6 million for the
third quarter, significantly below the previous-year's $79.7
million from its Asian operations.
The company, which has been aggressively chasing growth in
China, said revenue from MGM China grew 7 percent in
the third quarter.
The unit, which accounts for nearly 30 percent of MGM
Resorts' overall business, got approval earlier this month to
build a $2.5 billion casino project in Macau, the world's
biggest gambling market.
MGM China's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were $152 million,
including $5 million of branding fee expense, well below some
analysts' forecasts.
UBS analyst Robin Farley had projected the China unit's
EBITDA of $186 million, and said its EBITDA margin of 23.6
percent was below her estimate of 26.9 percent, as well as the
Street's projected 25 percent margin.
Other analysts had revised their estimates lower. "It wasn't
a great quarter but it was in line with muted expectations. MGM
is more optimistic about the fourth quarter and next year. They
need to show it will be better," said Felicia Hendrix of
Barclays.
Hurt by a decline in its U.S. business, overall
third-quarter revenue rose just 1 percent to $2.25 billion,
missing analysts' average estimate of $2.28 billion.
The company, which competes with Las Vegas Sands Corp
and Wynn Resorts Ltd, said early trends at its
domestic resorts showed some improvement in the current quarter.
"Forward convention booking pace is showing growth in 2013
and is further accelerating into 2014," Chief Executive Jim
Murren added in a statement.
MGM's third-quarter loss widened to $181.2 million, or 37
cents per share, from $123.8 million, or 25 cents per share, in
the prior-year quarter.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of 23
cents per share, worse than the 17 cents analysts had expected.
Revenue from the company's wholly-owned domestic resorts
fell 2 percent to $1.5 billion in the third quarter.