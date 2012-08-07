Aug 7 MGM Resorts International posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss as revenue rose from both its casinos and rooms, sending its shares up 7 percent.

For the quarter, MGM posted loss of 30 cents a share, compared with a net income of $6.22, a year earlier. The prior year quarter included a $6.30 gain from its Macau unit consolidation.

On an adjusted basis, the company posted a loss of 12 cents per share. Analysts estimated a loss of 16 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net revenue in the second quarter rose 29 percent to $2.32 billion missing analyst estimates of $2.34 billion.

Growth is slowing in Macau, where MGM and other casino operators are spending aggressively, particularly with MGM poised to begin construction of a multibillion-dollar new resort this year on Macau's Cotai strip.

Revenue per available room -- a closely watched metric in the hospitality industry -- rose 5 percent to $124 million in the second quarter.

MGM shares were up 7.6 percent at $10.10 in early trade on the New York stock exchange.