* MGPA has $2 bln in global funds, raising more
* Sees opportunities in cities such as Paris, London
* Many Asian markets still frothy
By Eriko Amaha
SYDNEY, Nov 15 Property investment firm
MGPA has $2 billion of dry powder globally and plans to raise
further capital as it sees distressed opportunities emerging in
debt-crisis hit Europe by the end of 2012, a company executive
said on Tuesday.
"I think 2012 will be a very volatile year and I think we
will see great buying opportunities toward the end of 2012 and
onto 2013," James Quille, the executive chairman for MGPA, said.
"So it's a good time to be raising money ahead of that."
MGPA aims to raise as much as 600 million euros ($818
million) for its latest European opportunistic fund, MGPA Europe
Fund IV, which just made a first close with commitments of up to
$100 million.
If successful, the fund would in the end have purchasing
power of 1.2 billion euros with leverage, Quille said.
Property debt that is likely to face refinancing problems
over the next three years, or so-called a debt funding gap,
stood at $122 billion in November in Europe, up from $117
billion in May, according to DTZ.
MGPA is actively scouting for mis-priced assets or sites in
European cities like Paris where headquarters of multi-national
corporations with European exposure tend to be housed.
"In particular, inside the city, there are a lot of older
buildings ripe for repositioning. We are seeing more of those
brought to the market," Singapore-based Quille said on a visit
to Sydney.
London is another city MGPA has set its sights on.
It has tied up with AXA Real Estate and Eurohypo to develop
a new 115 million pound office building in London.
"We think there is a window between now and the end of 2014.
If you can bring an office building on line between now and
2014, there will be a rent spike we can capitalise on," he said.
"From 2015, there is more supply coming onto the market. So
you want to be in and out between now and 2014. That's the areas
we are focusing on in London," he added.
Office assets in the United Kingdom posted a total return of
9.7 percent for 12 months to October, although the growth is
slowing with a return rising only 0.6 percent month-on-month in
October, according to IPD.
MGPA remains cautious about some of the Asian markets. Its
Asia opportunistic fund raised $3.9 billion but Quille said
there is still $1.3 billion of capital left, waiting to be
deployed.
"A lot of markets are still frothy," he said.
TAPPING RETAIL MARKET
Quille said an expanding investors base from institutional
to retail is something MGPA is currently exploring, as
retirement money continues to seek better returns outside
existing systems.
This year, MGPA struck a deal with U.S. firm CNL Financial
Group to provide investment advisory services to CNL's
non-traded property REITs.
Quille said MGPA would seek something similar partnerships
with other countries to tap retail markets, adding that MGPA was
investigating Japan.
"We have to build a universe of capital to invest alongside
the institutional capital to make sure we have diversification
and an ability to service retail investors needs," he said.
($1 = 0.734 Euros)
(Editing by Lincoln Feast)