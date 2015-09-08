Sept 8 M&G Real Estate, unit of asset manager M&G, appointed Paul Crosbie head of its industrials team.

M&G is the investment arm of financial services firm Prudential Plc.

Crosbie joins from Rockspring Property Managers LLP, where he was a fund manager. He will report to Chris Perkins, head of Business Space. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)