SYDNEY Nov 11 Australia on Tuesday said it
remained committed to searching for missing Malaysia Airlines
flight MH370 after comments by one of the airline's directors
suggesting the plane would be declared officially "lost" angered
passengers' families.
Malaysia Airlines commercial director Hugh Dunleavy inflamed
already testy relations between the airline and the families of
those aboard the missing flight by telling a New Zealand
newspaper on Nov. 4 that next of kin would be compensated "once
we've had an official loss recorded".
The paper added that Australia and Malaysia were likely to
declare the plane lost by the end of 2014, effectively ending a
massive undersea search begun soon after the flight disappeared
over the Indian Ocean on March 8, with 239 people on board.
On Nov. 10, next-of-kin activist group Voice 370 said in a
statement that Dunleavy's "unilateral declaration brings intense
agony and confusions to family members and makes us lose faith
in the search effort".
Malaysia Airlines then said in a statement the comments were
an "expression of a personal opinion only" and the
Australia-based Joint Agency Coordination Centre (JACC) running
the search was giving the only official updates on the
operation, involving Australian, Chinese and Malaysian search
equipment.
"Australia continues to lead the search for MH370 on behalf
of Malaysia and remains committed to providing all necessary
assistance in the search for the aircraft," the JACC said in a
statement that described Dunleavy's comments as "greatly
disturbing" for the families and loved ones of those on board.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)