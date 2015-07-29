TOKYO, July 29 Shares in Mitsubishi Heavy Industries tumbled for a second day on Wednesday after the company said compensation claims related to the shutdown of California's San Onofre nuclear plant had surged to $7.6 billion.

The stock was down 3 percent on Wednesday, trading at 5-1/2 month lows. It has lost 8 percent since Tuesday afternoon when the Japanese firm disclosed the news.

Southern California Edison, a unit of Edison International, and others had previously sought at least $4 billion, accusing Mitsubishi Heavy Industries of contract violations in failing to properly design or quickly repair defective steam generators it built for the utility's now-closed San Onofre nuclear plant.

The two Mitsubishi-manufactured replacement steam generators came with a 20-year warranty, but after one year of operation, one of the units experienced a small radioactive coolant leak that forced SCE to take the plant offline in early 2012. The plant was retired a year later.

The dispute is being arbitrated by the International Chamber of Commerce.

Scott Cunningham, vice president for investor relations at Edison International, said the company could not comment as it was bound by arbitration confidentiality rules.

Mitsubishi Heavy said it would continue to defend itself as the allegations and the demands are "inappropriate". It maintains that its contractual liability on the matter is limited to up to $137 million.

(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)