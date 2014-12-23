TOKYO Dec 24 Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Wednesday it was
considering a range of options for its shipbuilding business,
including splitting it off into a separate company.
The comment follows a report in the Nikkei business daily
that it was looking at splitting off part of its shipbuilding
business - primarily the shipyards that construct liquefied
natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas carriers - by the middle
of next year.
The move would allow that division to explore business
tie-ups with other shipbuilding firms, it said.
