Aug 15 China-based specialty fertilizer maker
Migao Corp reported a quarterly loss as revenue fell by
two-thirds on continued weakness in the hydrochloric acid
market.
Sales fell 63 percent in the first quarter to C$36.7
million, missing the C$83.07 million analysts had estimated by a
wide margin.
Net loss was C$3.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents a share,
compared with a profit of C$7.8 million, or 15 Canadian cents a
share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 8 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company sold 53,417 tonnes of core fertilizers, down 69
percent from 173,587 tonnes a year earlier.
Slower than anticipated start up of new production
facilities and increased legal and audit costs affected the
earnings, the company said.
Migao sells potassium chloride, or potash, and uses it to
produce higher-margin nutrients such as potassium nitrate and
potassium sulfate.
The company's shares closed at C$2.62 on Tuesday on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.