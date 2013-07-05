DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
July 5 Miami-Dade County, Florida is planning to sell $487.4 million of water and sewer system revenue bonds on July 18, said a market source on Friday.
The sale consists of $339 million of new bonds and $148.4 million of refunding bonds, according to the preliminary official statement.
Morgan Stanley is the lead manager on the sale.
