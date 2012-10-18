BRIEF-NYSE and Saudi Arabia's Tadawul exchange listing favoured option for Saudi Aramco- FT
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents
Oct 18 Florida's Miami-Dade County is planning to sell about $489 million of subordinate special obligation refunding bonds during the week of Oct. 22, said a market source on Thursday.
The sale consists of $180 million of Series 2012A and $309 million of Series 2012B bonds.
Citigroup is the lead manager on the sale.
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.