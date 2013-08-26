BRIEF-Pharmathene files for mixed shelf of up to $100 Mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $100 million - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2odSp57 Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Florida's Miami-Dade County on Monday postponed its $389.3 million seaport revenue bond sale from this week until the week of Sept. 9, a market source said.
No details about the postponement were immediately available. The sale consists of $250 million new money bonds and $11.6 million of refunding bonds that are tax-exempt.
It also includes $110 million new money bonds and $17.6 million of refunding bonds; both of these series are subject to the alternative minimum tax.
BUENOS AIRES, March 30 Argentine industrial production fell 6.0 percent in February versus the same month last year, national statistics agency Indec said on Thursday, marking the 13th straight month of shrinking output.
MEXICO CITY, March 30 Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the fifth meeting in a row on Thursday, but policymakers slowed the pace of hikes on the back of a rally in the peso.