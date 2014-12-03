BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment prices $1.45 bln senior secured facilities
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
Dec 3 Miba AG :
* Says 9-month consolidated revenue of 498.3 million euros, which equates to an increase of 38.3 million euros, or 8.3 percent, compared to first three quarters of 2013-2014
* Says 9-month EBIT amounted to 62.9 million euros (previous year: 54.1 million euros)
* Says outlook for 2015 is subdued due to weak investment climate and potential effects from geopolitical tensions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility
BOSTON/DETROIT, April 25 Greenlight Capital, which has been pressuring General Motors Co to restructure its share class, said on Tuesday it believed the automaker's shareholders will vote in their best financial interests and support the hedge fund's two-class stock proposal and nominees for the board.