BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Mic AG : * Says H1 revenue of 305,000 euros (H1 2013: 289,000 euros) * Says H1 net loss of 283,000 euros (H1 2013: loss of 1.6 million euros) * Sees revenue growth and positive result for FY 2014 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Fifth Street Asset Management to explore sale - WSJ Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2oOJpBu Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG, April 19 South Africa's credit rating could get downgraded deeper into junk status if political uncertainty triggered by the recent firing of the finance minister stalls reforms needed to grow the economy, an executive from S&P Global Ratings said on Wednesday.