A model presents a creation at the Michael Kors Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Files

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd(KORS.N) reported a better-than- expected 40 percent jump in quarterly revenue due to strong demand for its trendy handbags and watches, and said it planned to open about 100 retail stores in 2014.

Shares of the luxury U.S. fashion label company rose 5 percent in early trading on Tuesday.

Signs of economic recovery in the United States and Europe have increased demand for affordable luxury items. Men are also spending more on luxury, encouraging companies to step up investments.

Michael Kors is a premium brand with mass appeal and affordable starting prices. The company on average sells its handbags for $450 and watches for $250.

Under its affordable luxury brand MICHAEL Michael Kors, it offers products similar to those in its high-end KORS Michael Kors brand but cheaper.

Michael Kors said it expected current-quarter profit of 83-85 cents per share on revenue of $845 million-$855 million.

The company, controlled by fashion designer and former "Project Runway" TV show judge Michael Kors, has been growing at a blistering pace and is aggressively expanding its stores in the United States and Europe.

Michael Kors has increased its shops in department stores, including those of Macy's (M.N) and Nordstrom (JWN.N).

The company said it would continue to expand, spend on brand building and employ more people even if it has to sacrifice margins moderately.

"We would rather invest in the company over the next three-plus years, even if that meant the operating margin declined slightly," Chief Executive John Idol said in a post-earnings conference call.

The company has been giving stiff competition to Coach Inc (COH.N), known for its Poppy handbags, leading to the rival reporting a steep fall in first-quarter sales in North America in October.

Michael Kors's net income jumped 49 percent to $145.8 million, or 71 cents per share, in the second quarter ended September 28 from $97.8 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $740.3 million, beating the average analyst estimate of $726 million.

Comparable store sales in North America, the company's largest market, rose 21 percent, helped by its accessories and watch collection.

Michael Kors, whose handbags, watches and apparel have been spotted on First Lady Michelle Obama and celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, said sales in Europe more than doubled to $114 million.

The company, which raised $944 million in its initial public offering in 2011, had one of the biggest ever listings by a U.S. fashion company. With a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, Michael Kors has grown as big as luxury goods maker Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N).

Michael Kors shares were up 4 percent at $78 on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has risen about 50 percent this year to Monday's close.