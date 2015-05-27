* Tough competition, "brand fatigue" hit N. American handbag
sales
* Forecasts full-year sales, profit below analysts'
estimates
* N. America same-store sales fall 6.7 pct vs est. 4.4 pct
rise
* Shares fall more than 24 pct
(Adds analyst comment, background, updates share price)
By Nayan Das
May 27 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd lost
nearly a quarter of its market value after recording its slowest
quarterly revenue growth as a public company, a sign that demand
for its handbags might have peaked.
The hottest name in affordable luxury a year ago, Michael
Kors has more recently been offering sharp discounts to entice
shoppers less inclined to spend big on handbags. Rival Coach Inc
has also struggled in a highly competitive market.
Analysts said Kors' rapid expansion has led to brand fatigue
among shoppers.
"It may take some time for the customer base to want to
purchase Michael Kors again," said Betty Chen, analyst at Mizuho
Securities USA. "People are looking at other brands that are
up-and-coming, and also more exclusive."
Michael Kors on Wednesday forecast full-year sales and
profit below analysts' expectations. The company's shares fell
more than 24 percent to $45.90, their lowest in more than three
years.
At 17.8 percent for the fourth quarter, revenue growth was
the slowest since Kors went public in December 2011. Quarterly
growth had previously never been lower than 29.9 percent - and
had reached as high as 74.4 percent.
On a post-earnings conference call, Chief Financial Officer
Joe Parsons said a drop in the number of tourists visiting the
United States had hit growth. Disappointing watch sales and the
disruption at West Coast ports also hurt sales in North America.
Chief Executive John Idol said he did not expect handbag
sales to "wildly accelerate" in North America, a market where
growth no longer matches the pace of the past five or six years.
The company's same-store sales in North America fell 6.7
percent in the fourth quarter ended March 28. Analysts on
average had expected a 4.4 percent rise, according to research
firm Consensus Metrix.
"Growth from here will be more dependent on new product
categories and new markets," said Mark Altschwager, analyst at
Baird Equity Research.
"The company is making big investments in e-commerce and
international distribution, which should benefit growth longer
term, but near term the higher costs will weigh on profits."
The company, founded by fashion designer Michael Kors,
forecast revenue of $4.7 billion-$4.8 billion and earnings of
$4.40-$4.50 per share for the year ending March 2016.
Analysts were expecting revenue of $5.05 billion and
earnings of $4.70 per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Additional reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Anannya
Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Robin
Paxton)