By Yashaswini Swamynathan
Aug 6 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales and profit and
reaffirmed its forecast for the full year, surprising analysts
who had expected the company to lower estimates to reflect a
slowdown in the handbag market.
The company's shares rose 13 percent in morning trading.
Kors' results showed that "the handbag apocalypse isn't
taking over" and that the industry was stabilizing, Nomura
analyst Simeon Siegel said.
Kors had forecast revenue of $4.7 billion to $4.8 billion
for the year ending March 2016. Analysts' average estimate was
lowered to $4.66 billion from $5.05 billion after the company's
forecast in May, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Canaccord Genuity and Mizuho Securities had cut full-year
earnings estimates in the runup to Kors' first-quarter results.
"The handbag business continues to be robust though not at
the same levels it grew (in the past)," Kors Chief Executive
John Idol said on a post earnings call.
Kors and rivals Coach Inc and Kate Spade & Co
reported better-than-expected same-store sales for the
quarter, helped by some recovery in North America, their biggest
market by revenue.
Kors, once among the hottest names in the "affordable
luxury" sector, has been focusing on accessories such as jewelry
and watches as demand for handbags slows.
The company has been offering heavy discounts on handbags to
win back shoppers who turn to brands such as Tory Burch.
The company said on Thursday that it expects to be pressured
in the near-term by a strong dollar, fewer shoppers at its
stores and reduced flow of tourists in some markets.
Kors' same-store sales fell 9.5 percent in the first quarter
ended June 27, still better than the 11.3 percent decline
expected by analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix.
Revenue rose 7.3 percent to $986 million, led by a 6.2
percent rise in North American retail sales.
Net income fell to $174.4 million, or 87 cents per share,
from $187.7 million, or 91 cents per shares.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 75 cents per
share and revenue of $944 million.
Michael Kors' shares were trading at $43.74 on the New York
Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had fallen by
almost half this year.
