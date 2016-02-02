BRIEF-Helmerich & Payne to buy MOTIVE Drilling for $75 mln payable at deal closing
* Helmerich & Payne Inc announces acquisition of MOTIVE Drilling Technologies Inc
Feb 2 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 6.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by demand for higher-end accessories and footwear.
However, net income attributable to the company fell to $294.6 million, or $1.59 per share, in the third quarter ended Dec. 26 from $303.7 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.
Total sales rose to $1.40 billion from $1.31 billion. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
May 22 Fox News was hit with new sexual harassment and discrimination lawsuits on Monday, adding to the catalog of complaints that has rattled the U.S. cable news network and its corporate parent 21st Century Fox Inc.