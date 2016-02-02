* 3rd-qtr sales $1.40 bln vs est. $1.36 bln

* Comp sales down 0.9 pct vs est -4.5 pct

* Shares up as much as 18 pct (Adds CEO, analyst comments, details; updates shares)

By Yashaswini Swamynathan

Feb 2 Handbag and accessories maker Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a much smaller-than-expected drop in comparable sales, allaying some investor concerns that the company's growth story had come to a halt.

Kors' shares jumped as much as 19 percent - their biggest single-day percentage gain in two years - after the company's third-quarter results easily beat expectations.

Kors, once the hottest name in the "affordable luxury" sector, had posted double-digit sales growth until 2014, helped by the runaway success of its $300 bags and the hype around founder and former "Project Runway" TV show judge Michael Kors.

But in its bid to sustain sales growth, the company rapidly expanded in North America, a move that made its handbags too commonplace for fashion-conscious women.

"I think as an industry, we probably got a little too focused on the $300 handbag price point," Chief Executive John Idol said on a post-earnings call.

Kors is now innovating aggressively and expanding its online presence, which drove sales in the holiday quarter.

Sales at established stores fell 0.9 percent in the quarter ended Dec. 26, compared with the 4.5 percent drop analysts had forecast, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

On a constant currency basis, sales rose 2 percent, marking their first increase in four quarters.

"Investors have been concerned that the company has been in a death spiral ... These results are yet another instance of upside surprise and (are) better than feared," Nomura Securities analyst Simeon Siegel said.

While a shift in fashion trends toward lower-priced cross-body bags and satchels reduced Kors' average revenue per unit in the third quarter, it helped the company clock in double-digit percentage growth in the number of units sold.

Comparable sales in North America, its largest market, rose in low-single digit percentage on a constant currency basis.

Revenue in Europe, the company's second-biggest market, increased 14.3 percent in the quarter, amid austerity measures that has otherwise tightened spending in the region.

Total revenue rose 6.3 percent to $1.40 billion in the third quarter. Net income attributable to the company fell to $294.6 million from $303.7 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings rose to $1.59 from $1.48 due to fewer outstanding shares.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.46 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Maju Samuel)