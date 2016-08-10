* Forecasts 2nd-qtr revenue below estimates
* 1st-qtr same-store sales drop 7.4 pct
* To further reduce promotions next year - CEO
(Adds details, CEO comments; updates shares)
By Subrat Patnaik and Jessica Kuruthukulangara
Aug 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable
sales as fewer shoppers visited malls and a strong dollar
discouraged tourists from spending on its handbags and
accessories.
Shares of Kors, which also forecast current-quarter sales
below analysts' expectations, were slightly higher in volatile
trading on Wednesday after falling as much as 3 percent earlier.
U.S. retailers have been hurt as shoppers turn to the
internet, reducing their visits to malls.
Luxury goods makers such as Kors and rival Coach Inc
have also tightened supply to department stores to avoid deep
discounting on their products, which they fear will erode their
brand value.
From next year, Kors will stop participating in store-coupon
promotions by North American retailers, Chief Executive John
Idol said. "We will be removing ourselves from all of the
department store 'friends and family sales' as well."
Sales in Kors' wholesale business, which supplies to
department stores including Macy's Inc and Neiman Marcus,
declined 7 percent in the first quarter.
Sales at stores open more than a year slumped 7.4 percent, a
drop bigger than the 4.7 percent analysts had expected,
according to research firm Consensus Metrix.
Kors forecast revenue of $1.07 billion-$1.09 billion for the
second quarter, below the average analyst estimate of $1.11
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its profit forecast of 84-88 cents per share was also below
the average estimate of $1.03.
Kors, whose comparable sales have dropped in five of the
past six quarters, expects a mid single-digit percent decline in
the current quarter.
REVENUE BEATS
Kors' revenue rose slightly to $987.9 million in the quarter
ended July 2, beating the average estimate of $953 million.
Demand increased in Europe, mainly for "cross-bodies, small
leather goods and athletic footwear", while handbag and watch
sales weakened, Idol said.
However, customer visits slowed in its UK stores due to
economic uncertainty after Britain voted to exit the European
Union. Slowdown in tourism in France after recent attacks also
hurt sales in Europe, he said.
Kors said it would open stores in Seoul and Singapore this
fall to expand in Asia, its fastest-growing market.
Net income dropped 15.7 percent to $146.3 million, or 83
cents per share. Excluding items, Kors earned 88 cents per
share, topping the average estimate of 74 cents.
The company's shares were trading at $50.26. Up to Tuesday's
close, the stock had risen by about a quarter this year.
(Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Subrat Patnaik in
Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)