May 31 Luxury retailer Michael Kors Holdings Ltd
swung to a fourth-quarter loss and said it would close
between 100 and 125 full-price retail stores over the next two
years.
The company's shares fell 8.6 percent to $33.16 in premarket
trading.
Net sales fell 11.3 percent to $1.03 billion in the fourth
quarter ended April 1.
The company posted net loss of $26.8 million, or 17 cents
per share, in the latest quarter, compared with net income of
$177 million, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.
Kors also said it would buy back $1 billion of shares.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)