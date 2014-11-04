* Sees holiday quarter sales, profit largely below estimates

* Announces $1 billion share repurchase plan

* Michael Kors shares fell as much as 10 pct

* Rivals Coach, Kate Spade also down (Adds details from conference call, analyst comments, updates shares)

By Sruthi Ramakrishnan

Nov 4 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd warned of slowing growth in same-store sales ahead of the holiday shopping season, citing muted spending in North America and a drop in mall traffic.

Shares of the company, known for its trendy handbags and watches, fell as much as 10 percent on Tuesday morning.

"We have kind of been seeing that (reduction in mall traffic) for the last couple of quarters but it was more significant in this quarter than we had anticipated," Chief Executive John Idol said on a earnings call.

Shares of rivals Coach Inc and Kate Spade & Co also fell.

Michael Kors, founded by fashion designer and former "Project Runway" TV show judge Michael Kors, forecast sales and profit for the holiday season quarter largely below analysts' estimates.

"Mall traffic has been weak for the last month or so, weather seasonally needs to be a little cold right now to drive people to the mall to go shopping ...," Sterne Agee analyst Ike Boruchow told Reuters.

Strong sales of the new Apple Inc iPhone 6 is also diverting shopping dollars, he said.

Michael Kors, which announced a $1 billion share repurchase plan, said it expected percentage growth in current-quarter comparable store sales in the low double digits, the slowest growth in four quarters.

The company cut same-store sales growth forecast for the year ending March 2015 to mid teens from high teens in percentage terms.

Michael Kors said it would not promote as much as other retailers and would shift its corporate headquarters to London from Hong Kong.

The company forecast earnings of $1.31 to $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion for the third quarter ending December.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported a 43 percent jump in second-quarter net sales to $1.01 billion, the smallest sales growth in four quarters.

Same-store sales rose 16.4 percent in the quarter. Analysts were expecting same-store sales to grow 18.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Michael Kors also said it would take control of its South Korea business from current partner, Simone FC, by early 2016.

The company's shares were down 8 percent at $71.77 in mid-day trading.

Kate Spade shares were down 4.8 percent at $26.12, while Coach was down 2 percent at $33.25.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)