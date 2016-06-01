* Strongest sales growth in a year
* Purchase of China licensee
* Buy back of up to $1 bln in shares
(Writes through)
By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Abhijith Ganapavaram
June 1 Luxury goods retailer Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd reported its strongest quarterly sales
growth in a year on Wednesday and said it would join rival Coach
Inc in aiming to prevent discounts that can result in a
dilution of brand value.
The up-market retailer of clothes, handbags, shoes and
fashion accessories also announced the purchase of Michael Kors
(HK) Ltd, its exclusive licensee in China and some regions in
Asia, for $500 million, to increase its direct exposure to
growing Asian markets.
In addition, the company said it would buy back up to $1
billion worth of shares.
The company's shares rose 6.6 percent to $45.55 on
Wednesday, recovering partially from a 30 percent fall since
March.
Sales jumped 10.9 percent to $1.2 billion in the quarter
ended April 2, topping the average analyst estimate of $1.15
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Michael Kors operates 668 stores worldwide, including 390 in
the Americas and sales at these stores and online jumped 22
percent in the quarter. The company said it expected online
sales to eventually account for 25-30 percent of overall sales.
REDUCING DISCOUNTING
Unlike Coach, which said it would try to partner with
department stores to limit promotions and to reduce the number
of stores where its products are sold, Kors said it would simply
lower the amount of inventory distributed to retailers.
"We don't like the amount of product that's ending up out in
the marketplace," said Idol.
Michael Kors has been trying to combat weak demand from
department-store companies such as Nordstrom Inc. and
Macy's Inc., which are offering big discounts on apparel
and accessories to combat a slowdown in tourist spending because
of the strong U.S. dollar.
Michael Kors' $348 Cynthia medium satchel is available for
$194 on Macy's online store and Nordstrom's website is offering
some of the company's tote bags at a discount of 40 percent.
"The North America retail environment remains highly
promotional, which is impacting the long-term brand equity of
Michael Kors," chief executive John Idol said.
In the current quarter though, the company's strategy of
reducing sales through other retailers was expected to pull down
sales to $940 million-$950 million from $986 million a year
earlier which would mark its first drop in sales since going
public in December 2011.
Michael Kors expects a decline in sales in its wholesale
business in fiscal year 2017 with the share of total sales
expected eventually to drop to 25-35 percent from nearly 50
percent last fiscal year.
Neil Saunders, chief executive of research firm Conlumino,
said Michael Kors' strategy was "sensible" in the medium to long
term, given that department stores would continue to struggle.
NET INCOME LOWER BUT BEAT EXPECTATIONS
Net income fell 3.0 percent to $177 million, or 98 cents per
share, but beat the average estimate of 96 cents per share after
share buy-backs reduced the number of shares on issue.
For the current quarter, Kors expects adjusted earnings of
70 cents to 74 cents a share on revenue of $940 million to $950
million. The forecast fell below analysts' estimates for 94
cents a share on $1.03 billion in sales.
Kors also expects expenses to rise on continued global
investments in digital platforms, new stores, staff, as well as
a $15 million charge related to the acquisition of the Greater
China licensee.
For the full year, the company guided for earnings of $4.56
to $4.64 a share and for revenue to be flat. Analysts had
forecast $4.50 a share on a 3% sales increase.
(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram and Yashaswini Swamynathan
in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey, Robin Paxton and Clive
McKeef)