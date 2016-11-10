Nov 10 Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reported a 3.7 percent drop in quarterly sales, the first revenue decline since the apparel and accessories maker went public in 2011, as the company cut back on supplying its products to department stores in the U.S.

The company's shares were down 4.8 percent at $49.28 in extended trading on Thursday.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $160.9 million, or 95 cents per share, from $193.1 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

The up-market retailer's comparable store sales fell 5.4 percent in the second quarter ended Oct. 1.

Analysts on average had expected a 5.6 percent decline, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Total revenue fell to $1.09 billion from $1.13 billion. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara and Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto and Sriraj Kalluvila)