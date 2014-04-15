LONDON, April 15 British recruiter Michael Page
International said its businesses in France and Germany
had returned to growth in the first quarter, helping gross
profit rise 7 percent in constant currency.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, reported gross profit of 126.6 million pounds ($211.9
million) on Tuesday, just ahead of an analyst consensus of 125.4
million pounds.
The impact of currency movements, particularly in Japan,
Australia and Brazil, meant the performance at reported rates
was flat on a year ago, it said.
($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)