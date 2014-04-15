(Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)
By Paul Sandle
LONDON, April 15 British recruiter Michael Page
International said its businesses in France and Germany
returned to growth in the first quarter, helping gross profit
rise a greater-than-expected 7 percent in constant-currency
terms.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, reported gross profit of 126.6 million pounds ($212
million) on Tuesday, just ahead of an analyst consensus forecast
of 125.4 million pounds.
Chief Executive Steve Ingham said it was a good start to the
year, with growth in local currencies in all four of its regions
for the first time in eight quarters.
"We were already growing in the UK and Americas, but what is
particularly reassuring is our biggest region - Europe, Middle
East and Africa - has turned positive," he said in an interview.
Growth in Asia was also outstripping the impact of a
downturn in Australia, he said.
Page shares were up 0.6 percent at 461.5 pence at 0853 GMT.
Analysts at HSBC said Page had beaten its estimates in every
country in constant currency terms, although there was also a
little more cost, partly due to rolling out a new website.
"Investors will like the confidence and the return to
growth," they said. HSBC has an "over weight" rating on Page.
Ingham said the new website would help it capitalize on
higher demand. "As you go into growth, very quickly we will move
into a period of candidate shortage, so if we have a better
website to improve candidate attraction, we have to use it
quicker," he said.
More companies were recruiting permanent staff, he said, and
the group's ratio of permanent to temporary grew to 77:23 from
75:25 in the previous quarter.
Salaries of permanent hires was also increasing, led by the
United States, generating higher finder fees.
The impact of currency movements, particularly in Japan,
Australia and Brazil, wiped out the gains in local currency
terms, resulting in flat gross profit.
But the company said it was on track to meet analyst
expectations for full-year gross profit of 538.5 million pounds.
($1 = 0.5976 British Pounds)
(Editing by Kate Holton and Tom Pfeiffer)