LONDON, Jan 23 Britain's Michael Page
has poached online grocer Ocado's Andrew Bracey
to replace Stephen Puckett as finance director at the
increasingly global staffing group.
Puckett stepped down after 11 years because he no longer
wanted to undertake the travel needed for the job, Michael Page
said on Monday.
Bracey, who previously worked in private equity and
investment banking, was one of the team that led Ocado's
flotation in 2010.
Ocado said it had started a search for Bracey's successor
and it also announced changes across its top management team,
giving chief executive Tim Steiner greater freedom to drive the
retailer's strategy.
It said Jason Gissing, one of the co-founders of the
business and current executive director, would become commercial
director, taking charge of Ocado's retail activities, including
buying, supplier and customer relationships, marketing and brand
development.
Mark Richardson, currently head of technology, would move to
the new role of operations director, it added.
Ocado's shares have had a rocky ride since listing at 180
pence in July 2010 -- they closed at 88 pence on Friday -- but
Bracey said his confidence in the group's strategy remained
undiminished.
"I am certain that Ocado will demonstrate what we all
believe - that it is a business with great prospects and an
exciting growth trajectory," he said.
Michael Page's shares fell 0.9 percent, while Ocado was down
3 percent.
Earlier this month Ocado, which issued a profit warning in
December, posted solid Christmas trading.