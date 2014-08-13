LONDON Aug 13 British staff recruitment firm
Michael Page posted a 11 percent rise in first half
pretax profits on Wednesday, after all four of its regions
delivered year-on-year growth.
The company said pretax profits rose to 35.6 million pounds
($59.85 million)for the period ending Jun. 30, from 32 million
pounds a year earlier.
Michael Page, which mainly finds candidates to fill
permanent positions, said it had seen particularly strong growth
from the U.S., Britain and China and that it expected to
performed in line with market expectations for the rest of the
year.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
