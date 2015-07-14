European shares slip from 20-month highs, Hugo Boss sinks
LONDON, July 14 British staff recruitment firm Michael Page said it was positive on its outlook for the remainder of its financial year after it posted a 10.8 percent rise in first half profit, boosted by strong demand in all four of its regions.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent positions, said on Tuesday total gross profit in the first half of its financial year rose to 281 million pounds ($434.48 million) at constant currency, up from 263.7 million pounds a year earlier.
($1 = 0.6467 pounds)
