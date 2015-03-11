March 11 British staff recruitment firm Michael
Page posted a 17 percent rise in full-year pretax profit
on Wednesday, boosted by strong demand for permanent jobs in UK,
Germany, the U.S. and Greater China.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions in areas such as accounting and finance, said its
revenue rose 4.1 percent to 1.05 billion pounds ($1.58 billion),
for the year ended Dec. 31, 2014.
Pretax profit before exceptional items rose to 78.4 million
pounds, compared with 67.1 million pounds a year ago.
($1 = 0.6637 pounds)
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru and Li-mei Hoang
in London)