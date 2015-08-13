(Adds comment on recruitment markets)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Aug 13 British recruitment firm Michael
Page is to pay a special dividend to return cash to
shareholders, it said on Thursday, paying out more than expected
sooner after strong demand in its home market helped boost
half-year profit.
The company, which mainly finds candidates to fill permanent
positions, said the steady momentum of Britain's economic
recovery had helped boost its first-half profit, as clients
sought candidates for jobs in finance, property and
construction.
Chief Executive Steve Ingham told Reuters he had seen good
growth overall in the majority of its markets, particularly in
the UK and United States, helping to offset changes in foreign
exchange rates which had a negative impact of 11 million pounds.
"Some of our largest markets are doing well. The trend is
undeniably positive... so generally speaking things seem to be
improving," he said.
Recruiters like Michael Page, Hays and Robert
Walters are often seen as a bellwether for a country's
economic confidence as companies tend to hire more permanent
staff when confidence levels rise.
The company reiterated its full-year expectations after it
posted a pretax profit of 40.4 million pounds for the first six
months of 2015, up 13.7 percent from the same period last year.
Analysts on average expect the company to make a pretax
profit this year of 72.20 million pounds, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Michael Page said it would pay a special dividend of 16
pence per share in addition to an interim dividend of 3.6 pence
per share.
Ingham said it was the first time in the company's 39-year
history that it had paid a special dividend after taking
feedback from shareholders, having previously bought shares back
instead. The two dividends will be paid at the beginning at
October.
The special dividend was also an indication of the company's
underlying strategy for cash return.
"If we were having a similar year and the markets continued
to improve you could probably see something similar going
forward," Ingham said.
Shares in the company jumped by 4.7 percent in early
trading, making it one of the biggest gainers on the mid-cap
FTSE index, giving it a 34 percent rise since the start
of the year to boast a market value of 1.8 billion pounds.
"This (dividend) is more rapid than our forecast which
assumed a 30 million/20 million pound interim and final," said
Jefferies analysts in a note.
($1 = 0.6398 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Sandle, Greg
Mahlich)