LONDON Aug 13 British staff recruitment firm
Michael Page said the outlook for its business was
gradually improving after it posted a 11 percent rise in first
half pretax profits on Wednesday.
The company said pretax profits rose to 35.6 million pounds
($59.85 million)for the period ending Jun. 30, from 32 million
pounds a year earlier, after all four of its regions delivered
year-on-year growth.
Michael Page, which mainly finds candidates to fill
permanent positions, said it had seen particularly strong growth
from the U.S., Britain and China and raised its interim dividend
by 5.2 percent to 3.42 pence, which will be paid to shareholders
on Oct. 3.
However, the impact of a strong pound hit gross profits by
19 million, and earnings before interest and tax by 3 million in
the first half. The pound gained over 3 percent over the first
six months of the year against a trade-weighted basket of
currencies =GBP.
"Looking ahead, we expect market conditions to remain
challenging in Brazil and France, and for Australia to
stabilise," said chief executive Steve Ingham in a statement.
The company said it expected to perform in line with market
expectations for the full year, if growth rates were maintained
and foreign exchange rates remained constant.
Michael Page is expected to report an average estimate of
83.14 million in full year pretax profits, according to a
Thomson Reuters poll of 20 analysts.
($1 = 0.5948 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; editing by Sarah Young)