(Adds CEO comments, analyst notes, share price)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON Oct 14 British recruitment firm Michael
Page said on Tuesday it expected full-year operating
profit to be lower than forecast, as it invests in new staff to
try to significantly boost its business in 2015.
Shares in the company fell to an 18-month low of 360 pence
earlier in the day. They were down 10.6 percent at 372 pence by
0935 GMT, the biggest loser on the FTSE 250 index as the
market reacted with disappointment to the statement.
Chief Executive Steve Ingham told Reuters that he expected
operating profit to be around 3-4 percent lower than analyst
expectations of 82 million pounds ($131.63 million) due to a
staff increase in its key markets of China, Germany, Latin
America, the United States and South East Asia.
"We added 210 fee earners in the third quarter, that is
three times the number of fee earners that we added in the
second quarter, and as a result of that investment we have
modestly reduced our expectations for the year in terms of
operating profit," he said.
Citi analysts, who have a "neutral" rating on Michael Page
stock, said they cut their forecasts on the company's full year
operating profit to 78 million pounds from 82 million, "largely
due to higher staff costs and FX headwinds".
The downbeat statement from Michael Page contrast with a
more upbeat announcement from rival Hays last week.
Hays said it had placed more than 20 percent more permanent
staff in Britain in the last quarter than the year before, the
fastest growth for eight years.
Michael Page was also cautious about the outlook on the
"fragile" confidence in Europe, Middle East and Africa and
slowing growth rates in Asia despite both regions reporting
underlying growth rates of just over 11 percent in the third
quarter.
"At the moment, in the business we are not feeling
anything," said Ingham. "Our growth has improved in Q3 from Q2
and we are very carefully watching the leading key performance
indicators in our business which are job flow, candidate flow
and the number of interviews that we are getting with those
jobs," he added.
Britain, which represents 27 percent of gross profits, saw a
13.7 percent rise, whilst the Americas rose by 9.6 percent to 20
million pounds despite seeing continued weakness in Brazil.
Overall, the group posted an 11.6 percent rise in third
quarter profits, on a like for like basis, to 132.9 million
pounds but the strength of sterling lowered the overall figure
by 7 percent.
(1 US dollar = 0.6224 British pound)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Mark Potter and Emelia
Sithole-Matarise)