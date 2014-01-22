WELLINGTON Jan 23 New Zealand-based jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd on Thursday said it expected slightly higher first-half earnings as shop sales figures were boosted by a weaker Australian dollar, the company's reporting currency.

The company, which has more than 250 stores in New Zealand, Australia and North America, said it expected earnings before interest and taxes of A$29 million to A$30 million ($25.69 million-$26.58 million) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared with A$28.59 million in the same period last year. ($1 = 1.1289 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by David Evans)