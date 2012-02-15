WELLINGTON Feb 16 New Zealand based
jewellery retailer Michael Hill International Ltd
reported on Thursday a 11.5 percent rise in first half profit on
the back of higher sales.
The company, which has stores in New Zealand, Australia and
North America, said net profit for the six months to Dec 31 was
NZ$26.3 million ($22.02 million) compared with the previous
year's NZ$23.9 million.
In January, Michael Hill International forecast a slight
lift in half year earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) after
a rise in same store sales, but warned a challenging Australian
market was pressured margins would weigh on profits.
The company, controlled by founder Michael Hill and family
interests, declared a dividend of 2 cents a share against last
year's 1.5 cents.
Michael Hill shares closed on Wednesday at NZ$0.87, flat for
the year against a near-1 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50
index.
($1=NZ$1.1946)
(Gyles Beckford)