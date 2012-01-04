Dr. Conrad Murray listens as Judge Michael Pastor sentences him to four years in county jail for his involuntary manslaughter conviction of pop star Michael Jackson in this screen grab from pool video in Los Angeles November 29, 2011. REUTERS/CNN/Pool

LOS ANGELES Michael Jackson's former doctor, convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the singer's 2009 death, has been asked by the California Medical Board to return his license, an official said on Tuesday.

Dr. Conrad Murray was formally asked on December 29 to surrender the medical certificate as a result of his felony conviction, said Dan Wood, a spokesman for the medical board.

The physician was convicted in November of causing Jackson's death in a manslaughter case that centered on Murray's use of the powerful anesthetic propofol to help the singer sleep.

Authorities said the propofol combined with sedatives caused Jackson, 50, to stop breathing and die at his Los Angeles mansion.

Murray, who was sentenced to four years behind bars, remains in jail and has until the middle of this month to return the certificates, Wood said.

Following that, the California Medical Board will at a later date move to revoke Murray's medical license, Wood said. (Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis: Editing by Cynthia Johnston)